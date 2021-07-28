Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $2,221,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

