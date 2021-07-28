Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,615 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

