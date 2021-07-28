Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

