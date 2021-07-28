AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 4,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,037. The company has a market cap of $422.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.27. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.