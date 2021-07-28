B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 8,567 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.