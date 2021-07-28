B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 76,605 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,576,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 608,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

