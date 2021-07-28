B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1,126.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

