B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $2,437,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NSC opened at $262.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.