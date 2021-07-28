B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.59. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $67.63 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,340,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.