B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ON. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.