B. Riley Upgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of CENX stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
