B. Riley Upgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

