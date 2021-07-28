Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 398,707 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,947 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 282,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

