Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,136,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 183,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -152.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

