Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

