Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,845 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

