Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,540 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $297,815,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $340.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.07 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $341.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.18.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

