Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

NTR opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

