Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,686 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

