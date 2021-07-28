Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,818 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

