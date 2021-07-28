Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,061 shares of company stock worth $198,496,558 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.