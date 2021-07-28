Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.64. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 54,763 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Banco Santander by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

