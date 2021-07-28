Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$5.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

