Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Cambium Networks worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

