Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,145 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. Equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

