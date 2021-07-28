Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $972,000 Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FUN opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

