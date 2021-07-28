Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Genworth Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 172,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after buying an additional 145,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45.

