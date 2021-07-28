Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

