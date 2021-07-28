Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,618 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth about $4,163,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on IEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.