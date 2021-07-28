Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,618 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

