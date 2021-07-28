Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 599 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Misonix worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Misonix by 41.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Misonix in the first quarter worth about $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 12.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

MSON stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Misonix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSON. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

