Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,404 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Quantum worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

