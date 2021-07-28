Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 501,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGC stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

