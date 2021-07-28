Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $435.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

