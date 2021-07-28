Barclays PLC Acquires 11,477 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40). Analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

