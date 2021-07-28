Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Revlon were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:REV opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.86. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

