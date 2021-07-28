Barclays PLC Invests $82,000 in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Koss news, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $62,760.39. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,647,690 in the last three months. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a PE ratio of 366.60 and a beta of -2.67.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

