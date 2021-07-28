Barclays PLC Invests $89,000 in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 211.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,848 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Camtek by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Camtek by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

