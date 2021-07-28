Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 126.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 101.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAC opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

