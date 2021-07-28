Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MPV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 9,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
