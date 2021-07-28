Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MPV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 9,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

