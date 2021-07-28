Barings Participation Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

MPV stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

