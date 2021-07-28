Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

