Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRSLF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

