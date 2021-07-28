Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRSLF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
