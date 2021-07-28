Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

BAS stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

