Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of -657.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

