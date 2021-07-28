BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 23,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,324. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

