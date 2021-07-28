Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $106.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

