Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

