Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock worth $33,211,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $233.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $240.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

