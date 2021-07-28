Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 130.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $387.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

