Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BZH opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $545.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

